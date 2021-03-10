SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The Sonora state government has declared the threat level of COVID-19 to be reduced to the lowest level in this border city, following a drop in the recorded coronavirus infection rate.
Sonora’s Health Ministry announced over the weekend it lowered the city from yellow to green on the color-coded scale used by the Mexican government to show pandemic risk levels around the nation.
The green level, or lowest-risk level, allows restaurants and bars to operate at reduced capacity and festivals, concerts, athletic competitions and other public events to take place, pending approval of the city’s health commission.
San Luis Rio Colorado was ranked by the state at the red – or maximum epidemiological risk – level in mid-January as recorded coronavirus case numbers surged following the holidays. Over the following two months, its ranking has fallen to orange, the next highest level, then to yellow, which is one level above green.
The state Health Ministry announced that in addition to San Luis Rio Colorado, the border cities of Nogales and Agua Prieta and the city of Cananea levels have been reclassified as green. Most other cities in Sonora are in the yellow, or at medium risk, while Empalme, Son., remains classified as a high risk city.
The reclassification for San Luis Rio Colorado come after the city recorded 28 new coronavirus cases during the week of Feb. 28 to March 7 and 19 during the prior week. The city recorded nine coronavirus-linked deaths from Feb. 28 to March 7 and six the prior week.
Since the pandemic began, the city has recorded a total of 2,999 cases and 470 deaths attributed to the virus.
Mexico makes limited use of testing, and actual numbers of coronavirus cases are widely believed to be higher than the recorded ones.
Throughout Sonora, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 dropped 133 to 98 through March 7. Statewide, the number of new cases recorded in Sonora last week, up from 682 the week before.
So far, Sonora has recorded 67,427 COVID-19 cases and 5,820 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.