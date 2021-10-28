A fund-raising concert Nov. 6 to benefit kids at risk will rekindle popular music of multiple eras, bringing to Yuma the best-known songs of the Beatles, the signature tunes of ‘80s rock, with some heavy metal and country added to the mix.
L.A. Beatlemania and Noise Pollution, respectively tribute bands to the Beatles and AC/DC, will join two Yuma groups, the Gwynn Sisters and Radical Rewind, in the Kids at Hope Yuma concert at the Colorado River Crossing State Historic Park, 201 N. 4th Ave. Gates open at the 5 p.m., with music beginning at 6 p.m.
The concert, now in its third year, benefits Kids at Hope Yuma, a non-profit organization that provides training and other resources to help area schools serve the needs of children and teens growing up under challenging circumstances.
L.A. Beatlemania will reprise up to 30 Beatles songs in a 90-minute performance periodically interrupted just long enough for members to make costume changes that are emblematic of the British group’s evolving style, says Tim Hardy, chairman of Kids at Hope Yuma.
Noise Pollution has played for crowds of AC/DC fans across the nation since 2015. Hardy says Yuma concert-goers will be hard-pressed to tell the difference in performance between the San Diego tribute band and the longtime Australian group whose style is alternately described as hard rock and heavy metal.
The Gwynn Sisters – Mia, Kylie and Lila – are a country band that has gained a wide following in Yuma in recent years and is now working to establish itself in Nashville. For the Kids at Hope Yuma concert, the trio known for its harmonies will perform a mix of cover songs from various eras of country music, as well as some original songs.
Their appearance comes on the heels of performances at Yuma’s Taco and Tunes Music Fest, the Yuma County Fair Fall Fest, Bridget’s Gift dinner and dance, and recurring visits to the seat of country music.
“We’ve been recording and they’ve been doing showcases throughout Nashville,” says Gretchen Gwynn, the musicians’ mother. “When we go there, which has been quite frequently, they try to cram in as much as they can.”
A music career “is what they are committed to, so we’re into it 100%.”
Radical Rewind is made up of current or retired educators in the Yuma area who came of age in the 1980s and now play mainly well-known pop and rock tunes from that era, says Pat Minnick, the band’s bass player.
“It’s all cover songs, and we switch off from female-fronted songs to male-fronted songs, and we’ve got good harmonies.
Among the groups whose songs they play are The Go-Gos, The B-52’s, Blondie, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Duran Duran, he said, adding that Radical Rewind now and then plays songs outside the ‘80s genres.
“I guess if you want to characterize it, it’s happy, energetic dance music,” Minnick said.
Also in the band are Joanna Ramirez, lead vocalist and keyboardist; Chris Clayton, drummer and vocalist, and Brian Sinclair.
Formed in 2017, Radical Rewind has played at a number of public events in the area, including Art in the Park, Mardi Gras, Yuma Lettuce Drop and block parties on Main Street, as well as at after-parties for concerts at the Quechan Casino.
Tickets for the Kids at Hope Yuma concert are on sale at $20 per person or $50 per family of up to six. They can be purchased online at https://www.kidsathopeyuma.org or at the Yuma Visitor Information Center, 264 S. Main St.
Kids at Hope Yuma works with schools, youth groups and other organizations around the area to create what Hardy calls a culture for children and youth to succeed, no matter how troubled are their circumstances.
“Every kid has a treasure and it’s just a matter of identifying the treasure,” said Hardy, recently retired director of Yuma County’s Juvenile Justice Center. “We have a saying, ‘We will not give up on a child and we will not (abide) anyone who does give up on a child.”
Money brought in by the concert, from other fund-raising events and from donations goes in part to provide free training of teachers and others is the schools to help students cultivate self-confidence and self-esteem.
“What we do is we go in and do a four-hour training,” Hardy said, “and it can be all the school staff. It’s not just focusing on teachers: but it can be for anyone who has contact with kids – a custodian, a nurse or the front-office staff.”
Anyone who works anywhere in a school can make a difference in the life of a child, he said. “It’s how that person connects with a child,” he added. “It may be something as easy as, ‘Hi, how are you today?’”
Kids at Hope Yuma also provides educational scholarships for youths and money for extracurricular activities schools might not afford otherwise.
“All kids are capable of success, it doesn’t mean all will be successful but we’re going to give them every opportunity,” Hardy said.
Kids At Hope was formed in Phoenix in the early 1990, although the Yuma chapter split away in 2017 to establish itself as a self-governed program that remains faithful to the underlying principal of helping any child or teen to thrive. The independent organization is headed by an executive committee made up of school principals and business people and draws on the support of numerous volunteers.
This marks the third year Kids at Hope Yuma has staged the outdoor concert. Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Held simultaneously with this year’s concert will be a silent art auction held on the grounds of the park. Proceeds from sales of work donated by area artists will likewise go to Kids at Hope Yuma.