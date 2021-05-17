SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Rotarians from both sides of the border joined efforts recently in an ongoing campaign to install water purification systems for students in elementary schools in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
Four reverse osmosis systems were installed on the occasion of Día del Niño in late April through the efforts of the Frontera Rotary Club in San Luis, Ariz., the Yuma Sunrise and Fort Yuma Rotary clubs in Yuma, and the Desert Rotary Club in the Mexican border city.
The four systems, plus one slated to be installed at a primary school in El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son., cost a total of $10,000 and will provide purified drinking water for about 4,700 school children in 14 schools.
Marcos Ramirez, a member of the Frontera Rotary club, said his club and the two Yuma clubs each purchased a system, while donations paid for the other two.
Each system can purify up to 400 gallons of water a day.
One of the schools benefiting from the Rotarians’ efforts is Eva Samano Primary School, whose principal, Margarita Gamez, said the campus previous purchased bottled water for the students.
Over the past three years, Rotarians from both sides of the border have funded the purchase and installation of eight purification systems for a total of eight schools in San Luis Rio Colorado.