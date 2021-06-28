SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city council has adopted a nearly $95 million budget that includes funds for construction of a temporary police and fire substation and a park on the east side of San Luis.
The amount of the spending plan for the new fiscal year that begins Thursday represents an increase over the city’s $76.1 million budget for fiscal 2020-21.
The substation, a single, 2,400-square-foot building staffed by both police officers and firefighters, will serve until the city can secure financing in future years for a much-larger, permanent facility to serve the rapidly growing east end of San Luis.
“It will be something that is temporary,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “We are going to have police officers and firefighters in a single building, because we can’t (afford right now to) build something that’s going to cost us 2 or 3 million dollars.”
The temporary substation, estimated at $250,000, will be located at 19th Avenue and County 24th Street, in the same area where the city plans to proceed with the first phase of development of a nearly 20 acre park in the new fiscal year.
The city in recent years has sought to provide new amenities and boost the level of municipal services on the east side in response to residential growth on that side.
In 2019, the city sought voter approval of a first-ever property tax in San Luis, a portion of which would have gone to finance construction of a police and fire substation to provide more rapid response to emergencies on the east end.
Voters, however, rejected the property tax, prompting the city council to approve construction of the temporary substation in the interim.
The new budget also includes funds for street improvements and other capital improvement projects postponed in 2020-21 owing to financial constraints and other restrictions imposed on City Hall by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilman Luis Cabrera, however, cautioned that those projects could be delayed yet again, depending on the pandemic situation in the months ahead.
“Everything can change,” he said. “We could stop the projects again if we were to have to close down.”
City Finance Director Monica Castro said new budget contains no shortfalls and said she is confident the city in the new year will be able to wrap up all the projects previously suspended.