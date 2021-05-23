SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents here will have to wait until 2022 to gather for the traditional outdoor celebration of the Fourth of July.
For the second year in a row in 2021, San Luis will mark the nation’s birthday with a virtual celebration that will feature fireworks displays residents can watch on social media or from their homes.
While COVID-19 cases have trended downward in Yuma County in recent months, the city decided to postpone its tradicional celebration that annually brought tens of thousands people together in Joe Orduno Park for an event that featured not only fireworks but music concerts, food vendors and children’s activities.
A year ago, as the pandemic gained steam, the city set off fireworks in the park but kept it closed as part of measures to promote social distancing. The exhibition was presented in a live video on the city’s Facebook, though residents living close enough to the park could enjoy it from their backyards.
This year, fireworks will be set off not only at Joe Orduno Park but at the site of a future city park at County 24th Street and 20th avenue. The city is making use of the second location for the celebration to give residents of the east side of San Luis a better view of the pyrotechnics from their neighborhoods.
“That the difference this year: we are saving money by making the event virtual, and part of those funds can be used to pay for a (second) fireworks show, so that families on the east side can see it,” said Angelica Roldan, the city’s assistant parks and recreation director.
The exhibition will again be transmitted live on the city’s Facebook page and on its web site.
“Even though a lot of people have gotten vaccinated in the city, almost 30 percent of residents haven’t done it,” Roldan said, “and we don’t want to drop our guard, so we’re not going to gather everyone for a normal Fourth of July until a year from now.”
She said the mayor and the city council both endorse a virtual celebration.
In pre-pandemic years, the celebration organized by the San Luis Parks and Recreation Department brought together 20,000 or more people from San Luis, around Yuma County and even neighboring Mexico. The event was annually chosen by surveyed residents as the most popular public celebration in the south county.
For next year’s Fourth of July event, the city has already contracted as headliner El Gran Silencio, a band from Monterrey, Mexico, that fuses rock, reggae, hip hop, norteno and other music genres in its performances.
Roldan said the city hopes to return to hosting in-person events with large audiences beginning with Founders Day, a festival that marks the incorporation of San Luis.