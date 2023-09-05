SAN LUIS – A new water well is slated to begin serving the needs of San Luis next summer, replacing two wells that city officials say are old and no longer work efficiently.
The San Luis City Council recently approved a nearly $1.1 million contact with KP Ventures Well Drilling & Pump Co. to install the new well in the city public works yard. The Camp Verde, Ariz., company was the only bidder on the project.
Wells Nos. 1 and 2, the oldest ones in the city, will be shut down once the new well goes on line, San Luis Public Works Director Eulogio Verga said.
“They are the first well done in the city, and we are going to put them out of service so that the new well will serve the entire area along with the Port of Entry,” he said. “They are old wells and are small. Each time more money is spent to maintain them, so we are going to build a more efficient and bigger wells.”
Counting the two wells scheduled to be shut down a year from now, the city has 10 water wells serving its residents.
City funds earmarked for improvements to the city’s water system will be used to create the new well.
Vera said the new well is designed to pump 2,200 gallons of water a minute, matching the output of the two wells that will be closed.
He said the well, scheduled to go online next summer, should serve needs in the city for the following four or five years, at which time the city will need to open another well.