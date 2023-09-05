SAN LUIS (copy)
A new water well to serve San Luis will be dug in the city’s public works yard.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS – A new water well is slated to begin serving the needs of San Luis next summer, replacing two wells that city officials say are old and no longer work efficiently.

The San Luis City Council recently approved a nearly $1.1 million contact with KP Ventures Well Drilling & Pump Co. to install the new well in the city public works yard. The Camp Verde, Ariz., company was the only bidder on the project.

