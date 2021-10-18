SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis Fire Department will acquire a new ambulance as part of efforts to serve the city’s rapidly growing east side.
The ambulance will be assigned to a fire department substation to be built in east San Luis to serve new residential and industrial areas.
The San Luis City Council recently approved the purchase at a cost of $228,327.
The ambulance will be the sixth in the department’s fleet, with four maintained for service daily and two others kept in reserve.
“Of all the calls for service that we receive, nearly 80 percent are for medical emergencies,” Fire Chief Angel Ramirez said. “We are putting a lot of use into the ambulances. One of the ones we have in reserve has already reached 300,000 miles.”
The substation will share part of a 20-acre parcel where the city plans to develop a public park at County 24th Street, between 19th and 20th avenues. Construction of the substation is expected to begin by December.
The city expects to have the new ambulance in service by July 2022. The ambulance is being purchased from Medix Specialty Vehicles of Indiana.