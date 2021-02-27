SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Shops selling recreational or medicinal marijuana will pay the same fee for a license as all other businesses in San Luis.
The city council on Wednesday set the fee for the business license at $100 in an amendment to a previously adopted ordinance that regulates the sale of pot in the city.
The council approved the amended based on legal advice that the city could face problems in court if it charged marijuana dispensaries a higher license fee than other commercial establishments.
“The marijuana companies have teams of attorneys who continue reviewing the law so that the cities can’t put many restrictions on them,” San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said later. “It’s law approved by the voters and that decision is protected by the constitution. There is nothing we can do.”
The council in December approved the ordinance regulating sales of mariuana following approval by Arizona voters of Proposition 207, which allows for the sale and possession of limited quantities of pot for recreational use. Voters previously approved a ballot measure in 2010 allowing use of marijuana for medicinal use.
Wednesday’s approval of the amendment comes on the heels of another change made by the council to the ordinance to avoid legal issues.
The city ordinance originally required dispensaries operating in San Luis to have two licenses from the state health department, one allowing for sales of pot for recreational use and one for medicinal marijuana.
The council, however, left in place provisions in the city ordinance that requires dispensaries to be separated from schools, public parks, churches and other public places.
Proposition 207, approved in last year’s general election allows those 21 and older to buy and possess up to an ounce of marijuana. It also allows for Arizonans to grow a limited number of plants on their property.
“It was the will of voters to approve Proposition 207,” Sanchez said. “We can have our own opinions and reservations, but that was their will.”