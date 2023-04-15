SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis City Hall has taken the first step in a road project aimed at easing congestion at an access road from residential subdivisions on the city’s east side.
The San Luis City Council on Wednesday approved a contract of up to $83,521 with Nicklaus Engineering Yuma for design in the widening of a half-mile stretch of Avenue F from two to four lanes between Cesar Chavez Boulevard and County 23½ Street.
The next step will be to set aside money in the new fiscal year that starts July 1 for the widening and paving work.
“That project will help us a lot with traffic in the area,” Mayor Nieves Riedel said. “There are nearly 2,000 homes that have been built on the east side of San Luis, there are a lot of families there, and a new elementary school is about to open, so it’s a very necessary project.
“We have to find the funds wherever they are, but that project has to be done next year. If we could find money to pave County 24th Street, which is three miles, then we certainly can find funds to widen Avenue F, which is only a half-mile.”
She was referring to a recently begun project to pave County 24th Street between Avenues 10 and F½. Once completed, County 24th will give the city a second through street between the east and west sides, easing congestion on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma is overseeing the paving of County 24th under a $2.6 million contract. A grant of $1.2 million from the Federal Highway Administration is covering part of the cost, with city paying the rest from its own funds or other sources.
Riedel estimated the cost of widening Avenue F will be at least $500,000 but said the city will have a better idea of the pricetag once the design is completed.
Eulogio Vera, the city’s public works director, said the Avenue F project will include building sidewalks along the roadway and installing street lights.