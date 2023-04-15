SAN LUIS (copy)
Buy Now

Avenue F, which serves as an access road for neighborhoods on the east side of San Luis, is planned for widening.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis City Hall has taken the first step in a road project aimed at easing congestion at an access road from residential subdivisions on the city’s east side.

The San Luis City Council on Wednesday approved a contract of up to $83,521 with Nicklaus Engineering Yuma for design in the widening of a half-mile stretch of Avenue F from two to four lanes between Cesar Chavez Boulevard and County 23½ Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you