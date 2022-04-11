SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city has awarded two contracts for $390,000 for preventative maintenance of its streets.
American Pavement Preservation, a Nevada firm, received a contract for $160,000 to apply asphalt liquid seal in a subdivsion near the the city’s downtown.
The work will take place in an area bounded by 4th Avenue, 6th Avenue, Avenue B and Kennedy Lane.
The other contract, totaling $230,000 will go to the California firm VVS International to apply asphalt chip seal on a stretch of County 22 Street west of Sidewinder Road, and on Cesar Chavez Boulevard between 10th Avenue and Avenue F.
Elogio Vera, San Luis public works director, said the projects will be a continuation of the city’s ongoing pavement preservation program aimed at preventing streets from deteriorating to the point of requiring reconstruction with new asphalt.
“We will be applying what remains in the pavement preservation budget in a subdivision that was built in the 1980s and has the greatest need,” Vera said. “This will be the second time that that area has been covered.”
Once the two projects are completed, he added, almost all streets in the city will have received a second round of maintenance in the preservation program.