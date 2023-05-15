SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis police and fire departments are counting on a package of financial incentives newly approved by the city council to help the recruit and retain police officers and firefighters.

The city will pay a one-time incentive of $1,000 to police and fire department recruits who have yet to earn certification, and a one-time payment of up to $10,000 for newly hired police officers and firefighters who come to the jobs with certification.

