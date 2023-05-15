SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis police and fire departments are counting on a package of financial incentives newly approved by the city council to help the recruit and retain police officers and firefighters.
The city will pay a one-time incentive of $1,000 to police and fire department recruits who have yet to earn certification, and a one-time payment of up to $10,000 for newly hired police officers and firefighters who come to the jobs with certification.
As part of the package approved unanimously Wednesday by the San Luis City Council, firefighters with at least one year of seniority can receive a retention bonus of $2,500 twice annually for staying with the department, while police officers with a year of seniority can receive up to $3,000 two times a year for staying.
Other incentives will be paid out in wage increases or monthly payments for higher education degrees or certificates and training certificates held by employees, as well as for special skills they bring to the job.
The incentives are separate from the salary increases that are being sought for police officers and firefighters in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
Acting Police Chief Miguel Alvarado says his department struggles to recruit and retain police officers, who, he said, are being lured away by other law enforcement agencies offering better compensation. Earlier this year, the police department had up to nine vacant positions within its ranks.
“This (incentives package) makes us more competitive because various agencies already offer these types of incentivos,” said acting Police Chief Miguel Alvarez, who with city Finance Director Adela Cortez presented the package of bonuses to the council for approval.
Alvarez said a key part of the incentive package are the bonuses paid to employees who have higher education attainment or who earn work-related certifications, such as for riding motorcycles on patrol, working with canines or taking blood samples.
“That’s going to help them have more opportunities to grow within the department, and they feel that the city is compensating them for the extra responsibilities that they fulfill,” he said.
The incentives will be paid out immediately and are expected to cost nearly $26,000 this fiscal years.
The city will use its share of funding from voter-approved Proposition 207, also know as the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, to pay for the hiring and retention bonus. The other incentivires will be paid for with money in the general fund.