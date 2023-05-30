SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city council here has approved distributions of $319,386 in the first payout of contributions to nonprofit organizations to help defray the cost of services provided to residents of the city.
Recipients of funds approved by unanimous vote of the council on Wednesday included the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority, the Ramirez Advisors International consulting firm, Humane Society of Yuma, Amberly’s Place and the Yuma Community Food Bank.
The vote followed previous council sessions at which Mayor Nieve Riedel called for a cut in contributions to outside agencies, which collectively received $792,484 from the city a year ago. The mayor has also called for organizations receiving the money to provide a more complete accounting of how they use the money.
In all, nine agencies were approved for funding from the city in the new fiscal year that starts July 1. The largest single contribution, for $125,886, went to the public transportation authority, which provides bus service around the county.
The city will provide $94,500 to Ramirez Advisors International, which serves as a consultant to the city on a variety of border economy issues; $50,000 to the Humane Society of Yuma; $42,000 to Amberly’s Place, and $30,000 to the food bank. Receiving funds in smaller amounts were Chicano ArtWalk, the Hispanic Cancer Support Group, the Gethsemani Ministry and Food program and the Cesar Chavez Life and Legacy Committee.
Riedel said the YCAT is an essential service for San Luis residents, many of whom are Arizona Western College students traveling between their homes and the main campus in Yuma. San Luis residents made nearly 225,000 bus trips last year, she said.
Amberly’s Place and the Humane Society of Yuma provide, respectively, assistance to victims of violence and animal control services that the city could not provide on its own, she added.
“These organization are those that have up to now met all the requirements” to receive funding, she said. “They have provided reports on their use of the funds and they submitted written applications (for the money). We are ending the practice of leaving things on good faith and getting verbal applications.”
Still under review by the city are funding requests by 4FrontED, the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. and PPEP Inc.