SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city council here has approved distributions of $319,386 in the first payout of contributions to nonprofit organizations to help defray the cost of services provided to residents of the city.

Recipients of funds approved by unanimous vote of the council on Wednesday included the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority, the Ramirez Advisors International consulting firm, Humane Society of Yuma, Amberly’s Place and the Yuma Community Food Bank.

