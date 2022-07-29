Today

Mostly cloudy early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. High 96F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 100F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.