SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Construction could begin later this year on a 124-room hotel in San Luis following the city council's approval of a rezoning request by the Extended Stay America chain of hotels.
Following more than a year of talks between the city and the hotel chain and its local partner, the Sam Group, the council voted recently to rezone a little more than five acres at the northeast corner of County 24½ Street and Oak Avenue from light industry to community commerce zoning.
Elizabeth Carpenter, with Sam Group, said if all permits are approved and the project otherwise proceeds as planned, construction could begin as soon as October or November.
The hotel on the city's north side would offer short and long-term stays to guests. Four of the rooms would be equipped with kitchenettes for long-term guests.
Carpenter said the Sam Group and the hotel chain reached an agreement in the spring to build the hotel.
She said the estimated construction cost will be nearly $90,000 per room, for a total investment of more than $12 million.
San Luis currently has no hotels, but the developers and the city foresee a future demand for lodging by patients of the Regional Center for Border Health's recently opened Medical Mall complex, and by workers hired for planned expansion of the San Luis I Port of Entry and widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
Carpenter said hotel in San Luis has long part of the vision of David Loo, founder of the Sam Group that is today headed by his family.
"We think there will be a need of a hotel there and we believe it will be full from day one," Carpenter said. "We are very excited because it's a vision we have had for a long time.
"We have working for nearly 40 years in San Luis and we are lucky to still hae nearly 1,320 acres on the east side of the city," she added. "We have a long history in San Luis and we still have to cover."
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez praised the developers for their commitment to San Luis.
"Everything is looking positive," Sanchez said. "We have been talking with them for more than a year and with this, the process for the project has begun. I believe that they are going to start soon, because they are looking at the construciton that is going to take place with the expansion of the port of entry and (widening) of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, among other projects in which the workers are going to need a place to stay."
This marks the second effort by the city to land a hotel in San Luis. A previous proposal to build a hotel along Highway 95 in San Luis stalled this year, although Sanchez said the city is in talks with the investors about possible incentives to jump-start the project.