SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- Construction could begin later this year on a 124-room hotel in San Luis following the city council's approval of a rezoning request by the Extended Stay America chain of hotels.

Following more than a year of talks between the city and the hotel chain and its local partner, the Sam Group, the council voted recently to rezone a little more than five acres at the northeast corner of County 24½ Street and Oak Avenue from light industry to community commerce zoning.

