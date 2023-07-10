SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis will take on the responsibility of licensing dogs belonging to residents of the city.
The San Luis City Council recently adopted an ordinance that establishes a license fee schedule, assuming the responsibility of licensing from Yuma County.
Under the fee schedule, owners of neutered or spayed dogs can pay an annual license fee of $15 per animal, $26 for a two-year fee or $37 for a three-year fee. For unaltered dogs, the fees will be $30 for one year, $55 for two years and $75 for three years.
Dog owners must show proof that their pets have been vaccinated against rabies to get the licenses.
Revenue from the fees will go into the city’s general fund to pay for the licensing service.
The city’s police department already is responsible for animal control, including capture of aggressive or stray dogs.
Luis Cabrera, the city’s vice mayor, said the ordinance approved by the council means residents no longer have to travel to Yuma to license their pets.
“I have dogs at home and the benefit for us is no longer having to go the to the county, no longer having to go to Yuma to license them. I am thankful that we are going to have (licensing by the city). It’s a benefit for those of us who have dogs at home.”
He added that city licensing of dogs will simplify the police department’s task of animal control because officers assigned that task will have ready access to information to identify loose or aggressive dogs.
“This will help us with issues like (keeping track) of the pet population,” Cabrera said. “There was a time when we were struggling because there were so many complaints about dogs.”