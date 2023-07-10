BES_0630_SAN LUIS (copy)
A San Luis youth is seen here with his pet in a recent Mascota Mania festival in San Luis, Ariz., The city is now assuming the role of dog licensing from Yuma County.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis will take on the responsibility of licensing dogs belonging to residents of the city.

The San Luis City Council recently adopted an ordinance that establishes a license fee schedule, assuming the responsibility of licensing from Yuma County.

