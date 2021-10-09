SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city’s downtown is ill-suited to handle heavy traffic, lacks public parking, is blighted by vacant or neglected residential property and is noisy.
Those were among the observations of residents at a public hearing held to provide comments to city officials drafting a downtown redevelopment plan.
Juanita Avila, who lives in the area that is the focus of the plan, says the city needs to act quickly to rehabilitate the area.
“We have a lot of problems,” she said. “There is debris and deteriorated houses that create a bad image. We hope they don’t take too long. We need a prettier city, where tourists can come and say how beautiful San Luis is.”
San Luis Economic Development Director Jenny Torres said the hearing brought out more residents than expected, and said the city wants to continue hearing public views to be able to draft a plan that reflects community concerns. A second hearing is slated for Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
The city has contracted with the Matrix Design Group to complete the downtown redevelopment plan. Estimated to cost a little more than $180,000, the plan is scheduled to be presented to the San Luis City Council for possible approval next July.
The plan, said Torres, “is a local study that we are working on with property owners, with businesses and with residents, and we are asking them for ideas of their vision of what the downtown should be and what they would like to see there.”
The plan covers the area bounded by G Street on the north, the West Main Canal on the west, Urtuzuastegui Street and the Mexican border on the south, and 4th Street on the east, taking in the city’s original town site that dates back to the early 20th century.
Apart from concerns raised by Avila at the recent public hearing, residents said the plan should address lack of parking in the downtown, as well as noise and even foul odors emanating from businesses along Cesar Chavez Street that is also a residential area.
“That is an area where we wanted to keep out businesses, for the benefit of the residents there,” said Sonia Hernandez. “But over time businesses came in and now they are harming that area.”
Jose Villa agreed, saying that nighttime activities in some of the businesses cause noise problems for the neighbors, prompting residents to complain to the city.
While the area is zone for mixed residential and commercial uses, the majority of lots are used as residences.
Genaro Soto said he hopes once the plan is approved, the city acts quickly to make improvements, including measures to ease traffic congestion on streets immediately north of the border. “Downtown beautification means nothing it it does create better traffic flow,” he said.
More information about the redevelopment plan can be found in the document center link on the city’s website, www.sanluisaz.gov.
Torres said the city will soon release more information about the second public hearing for those who want to attend.