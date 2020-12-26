SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The pandemic has forced London to cancel the New Year’s Day parade in which the San Luis High School’s marching band was slated to perform.
Instead, the San Luis band will show off its talents in a televised and online performance presented by organizers of the annual parade.
Its director, Martin Peralta, says the band has produced a videotape of students performing various musical compositions in their homes. Sent to Robert Bone, the parade’s executive director, the songs are accompanied by student dance performances.
“It has been a challenge having to participate this want in the event, since the parade was canceled. It’s not easy (for band members) to play separated, because at times the group felt isolated and disconnected,” said Peralta, adding that the band’s original invitation to perform in next month’s parade remains standing for the 2022 parade.
Peralta said the band’s performance can be seen Jan. 1 a lnydp.com and on PBS, the later on San Luis High School’s web page and social media.
For the virtual program, the student musicians plaied three pieces based on the songs of Stevie Wonder, which, said Peralta, are popular in Britain as well as the United States.
The San Luis marching band is among nine bands, plus cheerleading and dance groups from the United States previously invited to take part in the parade that brings together tens or hundreds of thousands of observers along its route. More people see the parade on television or online.
“In any case, the band is going to be seen by millions of people on television and internet,” Peralta said. “It will still be outstanding, and meanwhile we will be preparing for the parade in 2020.”