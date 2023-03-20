SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Beginning in May, people will not be allowed to park their cars in alleys in San Luis under a new regulation aimed at ensuring access by police and fire vehicles responding to emergencies.
The San Luis City Council has approved an amendment to the city ordinance to that effect, with violators subject to fines of up to $500.
The council delayed the effective date of the restriction to give the city time to let residents know about it.
The restriction had been sought by San Luis Fire Chief Angel Ramirez, who said automobiles parked in alleys can prevent timely responses by fire vehicles, including large fire trucks, to calls for assistance.
In some cases, he said, alleys are the best or only access for arriving at a home where an emergency is occurring.
“I would like to see no vehicles parked in alleys, and this will help us to reduce response times,” he said.
Alleys blocked by cars also prevent or limit access by trash trucks and other city public works trucks, city council members were told.
The ordinance exempts commercial vehicles that need to park in alleys while making deliveries.