SAN LUiS 1 (copy)

In this photo provided by the San Luis Fire Department, a fire truck tries to pass between vehicles in an alley while responding to a call. The city council has approved a ban on parking in alleys.

 PHOTO FROM SAN LUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Beginning in May, people will not be allowed to park their cars in alleys in San Luis under a new regulation aimed at ensuring access by police and fire vehicles responding to emergencies.

The San Luis City Council has approved an amendment to the city ordinance to that effect, with violators subject to fines of up to $500.

