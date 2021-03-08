SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Baseball is as good a tool in Mexico as the United States for promoting healthy lifestyles and discipline among youth.
That’s the view of Francisco Villegas, founder of the Sueño Dorado baseball academy in San Luis, Ariz., whose bringing the program to an impoverished rural community in Mexico’s Sinaloa state.
Nearly 40 boys and girls from poor families in Estación Naranjo, located more than 700 miles south of San Luis, are the first students in the academy that grooms promising youth for careers in professional baseball.
During a recent 10-day visit to the community Villegas began a series of practices and training session to teach baseball fundamentals to young people ranging in age from 5 to 15.
“It’s a community with a lot of need,” he said recently on his return to San Luis. “I saw children coming (for the training) in huaraches (sandals) and without proper clothing for practices.
“They didn’t have bats or gloves in good condition, but they have so much desire to learn,” said Villegas, who founded Sueño Dorado in 2009. “We brought them equipment that we purchased with donations.”
Estación Naranjo is located north of the Golden Triangle, the area that straddles the states of Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Durango, and which was the cradle of the Sinaloa drug cartel and its famous former leader, Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman.
Villegas, who was born south of Naranjo in the community of Estación Bamoa, said he hopes the program can help youngsters expand their horizons and offer them a chance to pursue baseball careers as options to trafficking.
“There are many children at risk of falling into (criminal) activity,” he said. “There’s not much for them to do in the community and (traffidking) is all they see around them. I saw a lot of potential Chapos, but baseball can help give them discipline and motivation to do positive things in their lives.”
The baseball equipment Villegas brought with him was donated by organizations including Beisbol Sin Fronteras (Baseball Without Borders), and by Jesus Roldan, a baseball manager.
“It’s easy to open a training academy in a city where parents can afford to buy equipment for their children, but not in a town where there is so much need. Most of the children didn’t have a bat in good condition, much less tennis to wear to play baseball.”
Sinaloa, he noted, is the birthplace of a number of current and former Major League players, among them Teddy Higuera, Luis “Chile” Gómez and Luis Ignacio “Chicote” Ayala. Three Sinaloans played in the most recent round of Major League playoffs – pitchers Jose Urquidy, with the Houston Astros, and Oliver Perez, with the Cleveland Indians, and Jose Urias, with the the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“From among these kids could come a player in the Major Leagues or the Mexican League,” Villegas said. “It’s just a question of putting them on the path and training them well.”
An instructor is in charge of overseeing regular practice sessions among kids in Naranjo, while Villegas plans to visit the community monthly to supervisor and evaluate the academy.