The Fernando Padilla Community Center has been closed since November owning to mold in the walls and roof. “The facilities and builidngs have to be given regular maintenance just like automobiles so they keep working and stay in good condition, but neither the Fernando Padilla center nor the pool have gotten adequate maintenance for several years,” San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis needs to spend nearly $400,000 to refurbish the community center and the public pool, owing to lack of maintenance that has caused the facilities to fall into disrepair, the mayor says.

The city-owned Fernando Padilla Community Center has been closed since November because of damage and mold in the roofs and walls, while a recent inspection determined that the pool cannot be used in its current condition.

