SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis needs to spend nearly $400,000 to refurbish the community center and the public pool, owing to lack of maintenance that has caused the facilities to fall into disrepair, the mayor says.
The city-owned Fernando Padilla Community Center has been closed since November because of damage and mold in the roofs and walls, while a recent inspection determined that the pool cannot be used in its current condition.
“The facilities and builidngs have to be given regular maintenance just like automobiles so they keep working and stay in good condition, but neither the Fernando Padilla center nor the pool have gotten adequate maintenance for several years,” San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said
Nearly $100,000 had been budgeted previously for maintenance of the pool but that the money was not used. Now the pool needs a major overhaul that could cost up to $250,000, she said.
Pool reconstruction could take until August to complete, meaning the pool will not available for summer for the first time in years, she said.
The city will soon contract with a company do do the work on the community center at a cost that could reach $150,000, she said.
Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a nonprofit social services organization, had occupied the center, but has since moved out. Riedel said the city wants to move its human resources and information technology departments into the community center to free up more space at City Hall, where those departments are now housed.
“There are several city buildings occupied by nonprofit organizations, and we thank them for the services they provide the community, but the city needs that space,” Riedel said. “(City government) has grown a lot and there are offices and programs that need more space.
“If anyone recognizes the organizations that have contributed to the community, it is me – especially Campesinos Sin Fronteras – but the city also has its needs and priorities.”
Other city-owned building San Luis are looking at reclaiming for city functions include the building on William Brooks Avenue that houses the YouthBuild vocational and remedial education program and the unused portion of the building leased by the ACT Call Center.
Riedel noted that the city’s public works department and the city attorney’s office are functioning in mobile homes currently.
The mayor added that City Hall and the police and fire department buildings have also lacked maintenance and now need repairs.
San Luis City Councilman Tadeo De La Hoya confirmed $100,000 was budgeted for upgrades to the pool while he served as city administrator, a position he left soon after. Why the money wasn’t used, he said, he doesn’t know.