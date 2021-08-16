SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city will add six pickup trucks to its fleet of police vehicles and buy a new pumper truck for the fire department at a cost of more than $1.9 million.
San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup said the Ford F-150 are roomier and equipped not only for vehicle pursuits but for use in different types of terrain, in the event police officers have to go offroading in an emergency.
Fire Chief Angel Ramirez said the new pumper truck will replace one that has been in service for nearly two decades.
The vehicles were included in the city’s budget for the new fiscal year that started last month, and the San Luis City Council ratified the purchases at a recent session.
The pickup trucks, to be be purchased from Bill Alexander Ford, will replace several sedans, two of which have had recurring mechnical problems, and are scheduled to be place in service by the start of the new year.
The pickups will be used not only for street patrols but also in areas around the city that are less accessible or unaccessible by sedans, said Lt. Marco Santana, the department’s spokesman.
At more than $1.5 million, the pumper truck will be the biggest expense among the new vehicles.
Ramirez said the department’s current truck will be 20 years old in 2023, at which time it will be no longer be classified as a primary firefighting vehicle by Insurance Services Offices for purposes of establishing the city’s fire risk rating.
“We need a new truck because not having a primary unit impacts our ISO rating, currently Class 3, and in the insurance cost for homes and commercial buildings in the city,” Ramirez said. “The truck that we have functions well, it has been well-maintained and we can continue using it, but it would not serve us as a primary vehicle.”
Once the new truck is in service, the existing one can be assigned to the substation that the department is soon to open on the city’s east side.
Ramirez said the new truck is equipped with a ladder with a longer ladder, one with a 110-foot reach, giving firefighters better ability to tackle fires on second stories. The current truck as a 65-foot ladder.
With the new truck and the opening of the substation, the department hopes to earn a better fire rating, a Class 2 designation.
Ramirez said the Pierce truck will be purchased from Hughes Fire Equipment in Wisconsin, with payments made for it in the current and the following fiscal year, when it will be delivered to the city.