SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The pandemic has prompted cancelation this month of the annual parade that celebrates the founding of this city.
While the Founder Days parade slated for Sept. 25 is off, the city will go ahead with a festival also held to celebrate incorporation of San Luis, acting city Parks and Recreation Director Angelica Roldan said.
Concerns for the health of elementary and high school students that form marching bands and other entries in the parade led to the decision to cancel, she said.
“The schools are those who most participate in the parade, but they are still not ready to resume activities like this, so we decided not do it,” Roldan said.
This marks the second year in a row COVID-19 has prevented the city from having the parade. The 2019 parade marked the 40th anniversary of the incorporation of San Luis as a municipality.
In past years, the city celebrated its founding with events taking place on two consecutive weekends, and Roldan said city will go ahead with the previously planned Founders Day festival slated to take place Oct., from 6 to 11 p.m., at Joe Orduno Park.
“People in San Luis know how to take care of themselves and they proved during the 4th of July event (an in-person celebration hosted by the city). Beside, there will be stations with sanitizing gel and hand-washing stations. Also precautions will be taken at the sales booths.”
Roldan said the city will take similar precautions as it goes ahead with other events planned over the remainder of the year, including its Off-Road Expo on Oct. 23, its Spooktacular Halloween festival, its Day of the Dead festival in November, San Luis Film Festival the same month, and with holiday events in December.