SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Ten candidates here have pledged to avoid personal attacks against opponents in what they say will be clean campaigns leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election.
The pact came out of a recent meeting organized by Nieves Riedel, a mayoral candidate in San Luis, and attended by nine candidates for other municipal and Yuma County offices.
“I had always wanted to do something like this, but the opportunity never came up,” said Riedel, a San Luis developer who formerly served on the council. “The agreement is to have clean campaigns, without personal attacks, that debates among the candidates be about their platforms – not about the people or their families, as has happened for many years here.
“We want to change the way campaigns are run in San Luis, Arizona,” she added. “We have been the laughing stock because of what has happened in politics and campaigns of intimidation.”
Riedel, running for mayor in the August primary, was joined at the meeting by San Luis council members Africa Luna-Carrasco and Jose Ponce, both of whom are seeking re-election, and five others seeking council seats – Lizeth Chavez, Nydia Mendenhall, Abelina Jaime, Javier Vargas and Cesar Zepeda.
Also attending the meeting were Justice of the Peace Juan Manuel Guerrero of Precinct 2 and that precinct’s constable, Rafael Torres. Guerrero and Torres are also seeking new terms.
“In San Luis we are forced to watch dirty campaigns, and sooner or later the people get tired of it. When you see that in other cities like Somerton there are no campaigns of this type, you realize that the time has come to make a change, and I saw this as a good idea to begin it.”
Torres said the agreement is proof that notwithstanding their differences, candidates in San Luis can greet and speak to one another.
“For me this is something that I haven’t seen since 1998, when I got into politics,” added Ponce. “We accept that we have differences in politics, but that we can reach agreement to have clean campaigns. As candidates we all have to set an example, especially when there are young people just now getting into politics.”
As part of the agreement, Riedel said, the candidates will refrain from the practice of setting up campaign booths near polling places during hours of voting on election day.
Riedel is running against incumbent Mayor Gerardo Sanchez in the Aug. 2 primary. Besides Luna-Carrasco and Ponce, City Councilman Mario Buchanan Jr. is in the last year of his current term.
“We hope that all this helps to bring about positive changes, to increase participation by people in voting and make young people enthusiastic about participating in politics,” Riedel said. “San Luis is the future of Yuma County, and we need (elected officials) to work for the city and not for personal interests or for friends.”