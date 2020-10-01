SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents here are invited to observe their city’s 41st anniversary in their backyards Friday night in a virtual celebration prompted by the need for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The San Luis Parks and Recreation department will present the Founders Day Backyard Carne Asada Celebration, a music program, on the city’s Facebook page from 7 to 10 p.m.
City Hall is encouraging the residents to have carne asada cookouts in individual celebrations in their backyards concurrently with the program. Those who take and send in photos of their backyard parties for posting on the city Facebook page will be entered into raffles for prizes that will include backyard grills, outdoor chairs and ice chests.
Past celebrations of the 1979 incorporation of San Luis as an Arizona municipality have included parades and even pageants to crown a Miss San Luis titleholder. This year, because of the pandemic, the city canceled the Founders Day Parade, an event that typically brought together dozens of floats, marching bands and other entries, and attracted thousands of spectators.
“We want residents to gather in their homes and enjoy the program there,” said Louie Galaviz, the city’s parks and recreation director. “For this occasion we can’t have an (in-person) festival because of the restrictions that are in place (to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases), but we will have it virtually.”
Bands that will perform in the musical program will be Ritmo Latino, Norteño Plaza Nueva and Banda Acelerada.
San Luis was founded in 1930 with the opening of a port of entry at the border with Mexico. It was incorporated as a city on Sept. 4, 1979, by vote of the then-Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
Through Monday, households can send in two photos apiece of their backyard parties for posting on the city’s Facebook page. Apart from being entered into raffles, their photos will be included in a contest for judging. Winners of the photo contest will be announced Oct. 8.