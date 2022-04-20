San Luis City Councilwoman Africa Luna-Carrasco has been charged formally with three felonies in connection with a hit-and-run accident that occurred last August.
Luna-Carrasco appeared this week in Yuma County Superior Court, where she learned she had been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident and two of forgery with a written instrument.
She pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to return to court for her next hearing May 19.
A vehicle belonging to the councilwoman, a 2012 Honda Accord, was involved in an accident at Avenue C and County 19th Street on Aug. 26, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no injuries in the accident, but the driver of Luna-Carrasco’s car fled the scene, according to YCSO.
Sheriff’s investigators contacted Luna-Carrasco at her home later in the day of the accident, YCSO said, and the councilwoman told them her car previously had been stolen.
San Luis police spokesman Lt. Marco Santana said police also interviewed Luna-Carrasco as part of the accident investigation, and that the councilwoman had yet to file a stolen vehicle report.
Luna-Carrasco, who serves as the city’s vice mayor, was first elected to the council in 2010 and has been re-elected to successive terms. However, her current term expires this year, and Luna-Carrasco did not file nominating petition signatures to appear on the ballot for re-election in the city’s primary election in August.