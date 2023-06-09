San Luis City Councilwoman Gloria Torres was sentenced to probation for 24 months and fined $2,500 on Thursday after pleading guilty to ballot harvesting in the San Luis primary election of 2020.

As part of her sentence in Yuma County Superior Court, Torres will not be able to seek re-election to the city council once her current term ends in 2024.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you