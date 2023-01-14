SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents here not only could see their water, sewer and trash collection bills go up over the next four years, but also could see annual increases of up to 2% in each of the following years.

The San Luis City Council recently voted to amend the city’s notice of intent to raise the rates to clarify that additional increases would take effect annually after 2027.

