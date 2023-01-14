SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents here not only could see their water, sewer and trash collection bills go up over the next four years, but also could see annual increases of up to 2% in each of the following years.
The San Luis City Council recently voted to amend the city’s notice of intent to raise the rates to clarify that additional increases would take effect annually after 2027.
The city is looking at raising water, sewer and trash rates incrementally through 2027 to make those services fully financially self-sufficient, as well as to pay for needed improvements to the water distribution and sewer systems and purchase trash collection equipment.
But the consultant recommending those increases is also proposing annual increases of up to 2% annually after 2027 to cover inflation but also to avoid the need to adopt more dramatic future rates increases, city officials said.
Residents will have the chance to speak out on the rate increases at a public hearing scheduled for March 22 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council then is expected to vote to approve the increases.
The rate increases would begin to take effect on April 27 of this year.
“Raising the rates is something no one wants to do,” said Luis Cabrera, San Luis vice mayor. “But residents will have the opportunity to address the council, and we will have to let the community know why this is happening, so that there are no misunderstandings.”
For years the city has used money from its general fund to subsidize water, sewer and trash collection services. The hikes recommended by Wildan Financial Services are intended to raise enough money to cover the full cost of providing the utilities.
As recommended by the consultant, the base rate for water service would increase from $13.80 a month in April to $17.06 in 2027 for residences, while the rate for commercial and public sector customers and schools would go up in the same period from $35.10 to $43.39.
The base rate for sewer service would increase from $40 a month this year to $67.95 in 2027 for residential customers, and from $20.34 to $34.36 a month for commercial and public sector customers.
The base rate for Gadsden residents who get their sewer service from San Luis would go up from $55.27 to $93.98 a month.
Monthly trash collection rates would increase from $18.24 to $29.90 in 2027. Seniors would be given a discount, with their rates going from $8.05 this year to $13.13 in 2026.