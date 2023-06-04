SAN LUIS (copy)
San Luis City Council members ponder ways to eliminate a $4.3 million budget shortfall on Wednesday.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council began Wednesday making cuts to eliminate a $4.3 million shortfall in the city’s budget for the fiscal year that starts next month.

That shortfall represents the difference between the total amount of money requested by city departments to pay for their operations in the new fiscal year and the amount of revenues available to cover those expenditures, city Finance Director Monica Castro told the council at a session on Wednesday.

