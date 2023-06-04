SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council began Wednesday making cuts to eliminate a $4.3 million shortfall in the city’s budget for the fiscal year that starts next month.
That shortfall represents the difference between the total amount of money requested by city departments to pay for their operations in the new fiscal year and the amount of revenues available to cover those expenditures, city Finance Director Monica Castro told the council at a session on Wednesday.
Meeting Wednesday, the council decided to postpone 11 capital improvement projects that the city previously planned to start in fiscal 2023-24.
The council also reduced from 41 to eight the number of new job positions planned to be created in city government in the new year.
And it agreed to reduce from $3 million to $2.6 million the amount of money earmarked for employee incentives, salary adjustments and reclassification of job positions in 2023-24.
“We are struggling with many needs and it’s impossible to cover them all overnight,” Mayor Nieves Riedel said. “We are in a situation, as I like to call it, even though it doesn’t sound good, where we are gnawing on a bone that doesn’t have any more meat on it.”
The shortfall complicates the city’s plans to create additional positions for police officers to boost the level of protection for residents, as well as to increase police salaries to make them competitive with those paid by other agencies that have been luring away San Luis officers.
The council on Wednesday was slated to consider giving financial contributions in the new fiscal year to various non-profit organizations that provide services in San Luis, but Riedel removed that topic from the agenda.
“How could that be left on the agenda when we have a deficit of $4 million and (city employees) working in two jobs?” she asked. “How can I ask that we keep giving money to organizations that don’t give anything back to our community when I know that there are police officers who are working 14 hours a day all week and who have no family life.”
City officials did not immediately provide an estimate of how much the shortfall was reduced by the cuts agreed to Wednesday. Riedel said the council has more work to do to bring the budget into balance.
State law requires the council to adopt a balanced budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
In contrast to the shortfall, city Finance Director Monica Castro told the council Wednesday, the city so far has used only $2.6 million of the $11.6 million provided it by the federal goverment through the American Rescue Plan Act to mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said San Luis needs to use up the funding or risk having the federal government reclaim it, Castro said. However, provisions of the ARPA place limits on how the money can be used.
At present the city gets most of its revenue from a sales tax, and Riedel said the shortfall should prompt the council to consider levying a first-ever property tax to raise additional money for the general fund.
San Luis voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax in 2019, but Riedel and the council are considering putting in on a city ballot again in 2024.
“Obviously the only way to move forward in the city is to have more revenue,” Riedel said. “For example, right now we are short 42 police officer (positions), and it we have that revenue (from a property tax), perhaps in the first year we could bring on board 20. With that revenue we could begin solving so many needs that we have.”