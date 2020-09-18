SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council has reached agreement on the layout for a public park the city plans to develop on its east side.
Two soccer fields, a baseball diamond, two basketball courts and a court for sand volleyball will be among the athletic amenities included in the design approved recently by the council.
The park will be located on nearly 20 acres on the south side of County 24th Street, between 19th and 20th avenues. The land is part of of a 40-acre parcel purchased by the Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis nonprofit housing corporation, from Border Ranches LLC.
The Comite, in turn, sold half of the parcel at cost to the city. The park will serve residents of a future residential subdivision developed by the Comite, as well as those throughout San Luis.
Since then, the council has chosen one among four design options created by J1 Engineering and Environmental Design of Phoenix.
Apart from the athletic facilities, the park will have a children’s playground that includes play equipment for disabled youngsters, an amphitheater, an aquatics area, 13 ramadas, a walking path, an area for outdoor events and three parking areas.
Two acres have been set aside on the northwest corner of the future park site for a joint police and fire department substation to serve the city’s rapidly growing east side.
San Luis Parks and Recreation Director Louie Galaviz said given the nearly $10.3 million cost of the project, the park will be developed in phases, with the goal being to make each completed phase available immediately for public use. That cost estimate does not include the construction of the fire and police substation.
The next step, he said, will be seeking sponsors for some of the park amenities and to create a green area where the public can exercise while the longer-term development takes place.
The design was termed “an excellent concept” by San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “We have to be ready for the future, and this park is the future of San Luis,” he added. “We can’t wait any longer to have a new park; (we have to) at least plant the foundation.”