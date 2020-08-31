SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall will purchase nearly 20 acres on the east side of San Luis and apply for a loan to purchase the land as a future public park.
The city council recently voted unanimously to buy half of a 40-acre parcel that the Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis nonprofit housing organization, is purchasing from the Border Ranches corporation.
The city will pay $34,000 per acre for the 19.96-acre parcel, for a total of $678,640 – the same amount the Comite is paying for the land. The park would serve homeowners the Comite plans to develop for housing on the other half of the parcel, as well as other residents on the rapidly growing east side of the city.
The council previously approved an agreement with the Comite in February to split the cost of the land. As part of the pact, the city will also assume half the cost of paving and other improvements to streets serving the park and the subdivision.
Monica Castro, the city’s finance director, said the land purchase is expected to close no later than early October.
The new park, on the south side of County 24th Street between 19th and 20th Avenues, will have athletic courts and fields, children’s playground equipment, ramadas and other amenities. One acre on the east side of the park site will be set aside as the site of a future police and fire substation that will serve east San Luis.
The council approved a proposal to apply for a loan of $538,920 at 3.8 percent interest from 1st Bank Yuma to finance most of the purchase price.
The remaining portion of the cost will be paid for with existing city revenues.