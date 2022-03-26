SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council has decided to meet for its annual retreat in San Luis to save an estimated $25,000 in travel costs.
The city had planned to meet in Phoenix for the retreat, at which the council is expected to take part in a lengthy discussion of the city’s budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1, as well as discussions of long-term city projects.
The council met in San Luis last year, owing to the pandemic, but in previous years it had retreats out of town, typically in the Phoenix area.
But at the urging of council members Gloria Torres, Luis Cabrera and Africa Luna Carrasco at a recent session, the council instructed the administration to change course and schedule the retreat for April or May in San Luis.
“This is something I criticized as a citizen,” Cabrera said, referring to out-of-town retreats. “My recommendation is to have it here to help local businesses, such as businesses that can deliver food” for the gathering.
The decision to meet locally comes after the Gadsden Elementary School District recently came under criticism for having its retreats in four successive years at Coronado Island, Calif. The Arizona Auditor General’s Office concluded the San Luis school district broke the state’s Open Meeting Law by having the retreats out of state, and the school board met in San Luis for its next retreat in 2021.
The city was expected to spend $25,000 for transportation, food and hotel lodging for council members and city staff to travel to Phoenix for this year’s retreat.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said he wasn’t opposed to a retreat in San Luis, but said meeting out of town has allowed the council and staff to take care of prolonged discussions without the distractions or interruptions they might experience if they stayed close to home.
“I don’t have a problem with doing it here as long as there is a commitment of the council members and staff that they are going to be there, because every year there is some reason for a council member or employee to leave” the session, he said.
He added that retreats can extend for 12 to 14 hours, requiring city staff to be present and focused on city business the entire time.
“Almost always when we go to retreats, the city is in a deficit of $6 million or $7 million (for the coming year), and when we return the deficit is less,” Sanchez said. “We have saved millions of dollars when we have had everyone together in a room concentrating and constantly working. The reason the retreats are done out of town is that there is always an excuse for someone not to come.”