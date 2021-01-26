SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city council here has given the green light to design a temporary fire department substation that would serve east San Luis as soon as early 2022.
The council recently selected Vega & Vega Engineering of Yuma, one of four bidders for the project, to design the substation at a cost of $21,000.
The city is looking to build a 2,400-square-foot station, staffed by five to seven firefighters equipped with one firetruck and ambulance, to boost response times to emergencies in the rapidly growing east side.
Built at an estimated cost of $250,000, it will serve indefinitely until the city can afford to build a larger, permanent station that could cost millions of dollars to build.
Fire Chief Angel Ramirez told the council the fire department’s goal is to have the temporary building completed and occupied within a year. “We have the staff and the equipment,” he said. “We’re only lacking the building.”
The temporary station will be built on city-owned property within a residential area at 19th Avenue and County 24th Street.
City officials say rapid residential growth on the east side has made necessary construction of a substation for both firefighters and police, allowing for prompter responses to emergencies. In 2019, San Luis voters rejected a first-ever city property tax that would have financed a substation.
The city plans to locate the permanent station on the corner of a 20-acre parcel the city is purchasing as the site for a future public park.
At present, the fire department has only its main station next to City Hall on Union Street, on the north side of San Luis, to serve the entire city.
Once the permanent substation is built, the temporary building can be sold or used by some other city agency to boost the level of services on the east side, Ramirez said previously.