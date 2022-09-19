SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council has given first approval to rezoning of nearly 500 acres for residential and commercial use on the city’s east side.
The council recently cast the first of two votes to rezone 451 acres along County 24th Street between Avenues E and D for medium- and high-density residential use and for commercial use.
The rezoning is sought by Sam Group, which proposes to develop individual and multifamily housing and townhomes, leaving room at the site for future businesses, a school and park.
The rezoning request is one of the largest to come before the council in recent years. It and a second request for high-density residential development on an adjacent 32-acre parcel have prompted concerns that the developments could create added traffic congestion on Avenue E, original built to serve large tractor-trailers traveling to and from the San Luis II commercial port of entry.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez conceded that residential growth in an area where commercial traffic to and from the border is also on the upswing will present a challenge in the future for growth planners.
“The number of (commercial) trucks has increased almost 25%, the flow of trucks is increasing all the time,” he said. “When you mix truck and private vehicle traffic, you are creating risks. We know that that is a dilemma now and it may be a problem in the future.”
The rezoning request for the 32-acre parcel also received initial approval and will require a second vote of approval by the council.