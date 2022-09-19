SAN LUIS (copy)

This map shows the area proposed for future residential and commercial developments and for a future school.

 PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF SAN LUIS

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council has given first approval to rezoning of nearly 500 acres for residential and commercial use on the city’s east side.

The council recently cast the first of two votes to rezone 451 acres along County 24th Street between Avenues E and D for medium- and high-density residential use and for commercial use.

