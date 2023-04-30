SAN LUIS (copy)
Buy Now

San Luis City Hall may again ask for voter approval of a new property tax. The tax would be levied on all residential property, such as this home under construction, plus business and farm land falling within the city limits. A similar tax proposal was overwhelmingly rejected by voters in 2019.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Four years after a similar measure was overwhelmingly rejected by voters, the mayor and city council are again looking at asking residents to approve the city’s first-ever property tax.

At a recent work session, the San Luis City Council heard a presentation by a consultant, Mark Reader of the firm Stifel, about two proposed amounts of a property tax that could be presented to voters in 2024.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you