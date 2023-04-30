SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Four years after a similar measure was overwhelmingly rejected by voters, the mayor and city council are again looking at asking residents to approve the city’s first-ever property tax.
At a recent work session, the San Luis City Council heard a presentation by a consultant, Mark Reader of the firm Stifel, about two proposed amounts of a property tax that could be presented to voters in 2024.
In 2019, San Luis residents rejected a primary tax rate or $1.62 per $100 of assessed property value by a vote of 2,015 to 384.
The city already collects a sales tax, but Mayor Nieves Riedel says San Luis needs the additional revenue from a property tax to pay for help pay for road improvements, parks and other public works that benefit residents.
“There are many needs to fill and they are things we all want, but they all cost money,” she said.
She noted, for example, that a new fire department substation is under construction to serve the city’s rapidly growing east side, but said the city lacks the money for the communications tower that it will need.
Reader presented two tax rate proposals to the council, one in which the city would levy a rate of $1.29 per $100, raising nearly $1.5 million annually. The other option would be a $1.54 tax rate, generating about $1.8 million.
Reader said either proposal could be ready to place before voters in May 2024.
The council would have to take a formal vote to place the tax on the ballot.
In an interview, Reader said a citizen committee could take on the responsibility of talking to residents about the need for the tax in what he described as a transparent campaign.
“It’s going to be up front with the people, telling them the needs we have in the city and explaining to them that everything costs money and that those funds will go for improvements and more parks, for streets, for police service and for all the services that benefit us.”