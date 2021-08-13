SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A majority of the city council here has doubled down on its decision to remove Tadeo A. De La Hoya from the post of city administrator
By a 4-3 vote, the council rejected a motion Wednesday by Mayor Gerardo Sanchez to reinstate De La Hoya as administrator.
In a followup vote, this one unanimous, the council directed city staff to continue negotiations of a severance agreement with De La Hoya, who has been on administrative leave since the council’s prior vote last month to remove him.
The same council members who originally sought his removal voted to reject Sanchez’s motion – Vice Mayor Africa Luna-Carrasco, Gloria Torres, Luis Cabrera and Jose Ponce.
Those four on Wednesday also voted down a motion to name Monica Castro, the city’s finance director, to serve as interim administrator in the wake of De La Hoya’s exit.
“Right now she is finance director,” Luna-Carrasco said. “That’s a position with many responsibilities, and taking on this other post would seem to me to be too burdensome for her.”
Cabrera said at the time of last month’s vote that city government needs a change in administrator in an era in which San Luis is undergoing rapid growth. None of the other three council members offered explanations for voting with him.
Wednesday’s council session was attended by dozens of residents demanding specific answers about why De La Hoya was being forced out, among them ex-Councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz.
Another resident, Gilbert Zarate, told the four he would vote against them in the next council election and would urge other residents to do so as well.
“I ask the community to trust in us,” Luna-Carrasco said after the meeting. “Everything is going to be all right. They elected us to represent them, and everything we are doing is in the interest of serving them better. These are changes for the better.”
De La Hoya, a longtime employee of city, was named as acting administrator by the council in 2015, then named permanently to the post the following year.
Sanchez predicted that the ouster of De La Hoya will make it harder for the city to find his successor.
“I just want them to recognize that it’s going to be very difficult to get a new administrator, especially with next year’s elections approaching – and because of the way it was done. Any (prospective) administrator is going to see what is happening and is not going to move from another place to come here and be run off in a short time.”
Councilman Matias Rosales said De La Hoya’s ouster threatens to stall a number of projects that occupied De La Hoya on behalf of the city, among them ongoing talks with federal officials to expand the U.S. port of entry in the city’s downtown.
Rosales and Councilman Mario Buchanan Jr. have both voted against removing De La Hoya from his post.
De La Hoya also attended Wednesday’s council meeting.
“Apparently we will continue in negotiations of a mutual separation, and that is where I’m at,” he said afterward.
A separation agreement could be finalized in time for council approval as soon as its next meeting in two weeks.