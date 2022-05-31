SAN LUIS, Ariz. – If the chamber of commerce hopes to reopen here, it won’t get any financial help from city government to do so – at least not for the time being.
The San Luis City Council recently rejected a proposal by Mayor Gerardo Sanchez to provide $20,000 toward the chamber’s reopening. The decision came as the council reviewed requests from various non-profit or charitable organizations for shares of city discretionary funds for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
Vice Mayor Africa Luna Carrasco said that in lieu of seeking help from a local chamber of commerce, businesses in San Luis can instead go to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce or to 4FrontEd, both of which provide counseling, technical services and other resources needed by merchants.
“I don’t agree” with the request, Luna Carrasco said. “I don’t think the city should spend $25,000 and in addition let (a chamber) use a city building” as office space.
Proponents of reopening the chamber sent the two letters of request for funds to the city, one for $20,000 and the other for $25,000, but Sanchez said the correct amount of the request was $20,000.
Council members Gloria Torres, Luis Cabrera and Jose Ponce joined Luna Carrasco in opposition to funding the chamber.
The chamber closed nearly five years ago amid financial problems due, in part, to declining membership.
Torres noted that prior chamber officers had committed to making the chamber financially self-sufficient, precluding the need for an annual contribution from the city. But, she said, they were unable to meet that commitment.
Cabrera questioned why proponents of reopening the chamber, unlike other organizations requesting slices of discretionary funds, did not include a plan for how they would use the money.
Sanchez cited some of the benefits to San Luis businesses of reopening the chamber, but he conceded the decision was up to the council.
“If the council thinks there’s no need for a chamber of commerce, so be it,” the mayor said. “The merchants have questions and concerns. They want to have a chamber, but the decision is up to you.”
Felipe Camargo conceded the council’s decision will complicate his and other proponents’ efforts to reopen the chamber. But he said the group is not giving up.
He said previous experiences dealing with the chamber have left city officials, business people and the community with bad impressions of the organization.
But, Camargo added, “By allowing us the opportunity to do the work that should be done, those points of view can change. We have the will, all the experience and, above all, the knowledge.”
Camargo said about 40 merchants in San Luis favor the reopening of the chamber and have expressed that support in a recent meeting with Sanchez.