SAN LUIS, Ariz. – San Luis officials are worried the city’s aquifer could be depleted by a proposed wind tower that would use water to create electricity for sale.
The city council has postponed a vote on approval of the tower at least until it has guarantees from Ronald Pickett, president of Arizona Green Power LLC, that the water would be returned to the subsoil once used in the energy convertion process.
Pickett is asking the council to renew a since-expired development agreement allowing construction of the 2,250-foot-tall tower on a 640-acre parcel south of County 24th Street and west of Avenue C.
Pickett said Arizona Green Power would need 11,000 acre feet of water annually for the project, plus another 2,500 acre fee to operate a data center that would be located at the same site and would use part of the power created by the tower.
The council originally authorized the city to supply 8,000 acre feet annually when it approved a development agreement for the project in 2014. But construction of the tower has been stalled, and the agreement expired.
Pickett last week sought renewal of a new agreement that would provide for the additional allotment of water. But the council postponed a decision at least until Wednesday, when Pickett is expected to present a study he says will show the water will percolate back into the ground.
The council also directed the city to begin a study to ascertain that it would have enough water left after meeting its commitment to Arizona Green Power to provide for the future needs of residents, businesses and industry elsewhere in the city.
“We don’t want to put the (Arizona Green Power) project in jeopardy, but I understand the concerns of the council,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “We need a study that will tell us if there will be sufficient water for future growth.”
The electricity-generating concept calls for city water to be pumped to the top of the tower, where it would be sprayed as a fine mist to cool hot air. The air would then fall through the tower’s shaft in a powerful downdraft, driving turbines that would generate electricity for sale to utilities or companies needing large volumes of electricity.
Pickett said the study he will present will show that all of the water will return to the subsoil through percolation.
“I understand the concern of San Luis for future growth and how they are going to manage water,” he said, “but we will not be consuming its water. The aquifer is going to be recharged.”
Earlier this month, Pickett told the council the project has been stalled by the inability to find companies that would commit to 25-year agreements to purchase the electricity.
He said at that time Arizona Green Power most recently has been in talks with potential buyers who include companies that would operate data storage centers for corporations like Google, Microsoft and Facebook. He said other potential customers are utilities on both sides of the border.
But at last week’s council session, Councilman Jose Ponce questioned whether the wind tower would deliver the economic benefits promised by Arizona Green Power.
“I’m also concerned that the water we in the aquifer we share with San Luis Rio Colorado,” he added.
“I support the project,” Councilwoman Gloria Torres said, “but I would like if there were an analysis of how we are going to respond to future growth.”