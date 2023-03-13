SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Get active. It doesn’t matter how. Just get active for better health
That’s the purpose behind the second annual Yuma County Activate, an event that brings together residents to take part in a 3-kilometer walk, 5K run and other recreational activities meant to be fun and promote physical fitness at the same time.
Organized by the Yuma County Health Department, city of San Luis and Mexico’s Yuma consulate, Activate – Spanish for “get active” – will kick off at Joe Orduno Park, 965 Park Ave., at 8 a.m. with the 3K walk and 5K run. Residents of all ages from around the county are invited to participate.
“The event is to promote physical activity, but not just an active lifestyle. We want people to know that physical activity can be (done) in different ways,” said Suzanne Cooper, coordinator of the health department’s AZ Health Zone program. “The idea is for people to enjoy a day of being active in a fun way. Exercise can be fun and (at the same time) improve physical and emotional health and reduce stress.”
Registration for the walk and run will begin at 7 a.m., with those events kicking off at 8 a.m.
The walk will take place within Joe Orduno Park, while the run will take place on the city’s streets.
Other games and recreational activities will begin at 9 a.m., including bowling, Jenga and chess games played with large pieces, and children’s activities. A zumba dance group will also teach dance steps.
A module will be set up where people can undergo physical screening to determine their levels of physical fitness, said Adalberto Valencia, recreation coordinator for the San Luis Parks and Recreation Department.
The first Activate event took place last May with the goal of promoting healthier lifestyles among the public and fighting high rates of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments.
“We want to encourage people to become physically active and to determine the most appropriate activity for themselves,” Cooper said.
People can also have their blood glucose levels and blood pressures checks at Activate.
There will also be booths where people can get health-related information.
Activate will continue till noon and admission to the event is free.
For more information about the event, call the parks and recreation department, 928-341-8535, or county health department, 928-317-4632.