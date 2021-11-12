SAN LUIS, Ariz. – In August, a sample collected in the city of Somerton indicated a potential contamination of the water supply.
It wasn’t until last week that residents began receiving letters from City Hall notifying them that one of 40 samples collected at sites around San Luis tested positive for coliform bacteria.
Coliform bacteria are naturally present in the environment and, by themselves, are not typically harmful, but their presence can be an indication of disease-causing pathogens in a water supply.
The city also failed to provide timely documentation of the coliform samples to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez stressed that coliform was found in a single location and that the city acted quickly to correct the problem.
“We are looking into what happened, but measures were taken to correct the problem. At no time was there a risk that people would get sick, otherwise we would have shut off service. We have done a good job on the water system, we have invested a lot on (upgrades of it).”
Sanchez said the city is gathering information for a news conference to explain the situation in detail.
The city on Oct. 29 sent out a letter under the heading “The City of San Luis Failed to file documentation with ADEQ Required to Address Coliform Bacteria Contamination of the Water System.”
Coliform bacteria, the letter said, “are used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful, waterborne pathogens may be present or that a potential pathway exists through which contamination may enter the drinking water distribution system. We found coliforms indicating the need to look for potential problems in water treatment or distribution.
“When this occurs, we are required to conduct assessments to identify problems and to correct any problems that are found,” the letter continued. “We did not conduct and file the required assessment by 9/13/2021.”
The positive sample was found in a sample that had passed through a private filtration system and had been drawn from an outside tap, the letter said. A new tap was installed and locked for city water department use only.
Gary Snyder, a resident of the Los Alamos subdivision and a frequent critic of City Hall, blasted the city for the delay in sending out the letter.
“I look it at as an irresponsibility and a lack of respect for the residents – not acting promptly when there’s a risk of contamination of the water, and then letting two months go by before warning us there was that risk.
“That means that if an emergency occurs with the water, they’re also going to wait to let us know.”
David Lara, another critic of city government who owns a purified water business in San Luis, said the city created a “tempest in a teapot” by not properly communicating the situation to the public.
“I read the letter, and I believe it’s alarming more than informing residents. Total coliforms are not harmful. Those of us who (work in the water purification field) know that there’s always the possibility that (coliforms) will be present. What’s bad is when you don’t do anything to prevent contamination.”
A problem can arise, Lara added, if coliform is found in more than one sample and the water supply is not then tested for pathogens like E. coli or Cryptosporidum, a parasite that is highly dangerous.
Sanchez said any concerns residents have will be resolved in the news conference, and he criticized what he called attempts to politicize the situation.
“I see a problem when people who are or want to be candidates say we are not doing our job, who, because of one event, say that things are bad,” he said.
“I have a lot of faith in the water system of San Luis, compared to past administrations when we had cloudy water and there were many complaints. We are going to clarify what happened.”