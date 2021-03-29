Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Windy during the morning. High 86F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.