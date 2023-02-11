SAN LUIS 2 (copy)
The audience at a recent San Luis City Council session included taxi cab owners seeking a council vote to ease restrictions on taxis picking up fares at the border.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Lifting restrictions in effect more than three years ago, this city will allow any number of taxi cabs to operate along the border without special conditions.

The San Luis City Council voted unanimously recently to eliminate from the city code a section allowing up to 35 taxi cabs with special permits issued by the city to park and pick up fares next to the U.S. Port of Entry.

