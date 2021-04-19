SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A current ban on smoking at city parks here will be broadened to prohibit the use of any tobacco product at any outdoor area maintained by the city.
The smoking prohibition has been in place at parks under a 2015 ordinance, but the San Luis City Council recently amended it and the city code to clarify that a ban on all tobacco will be in force at all athletic facilities, green areas and other places owned by the city.
The amended restriction, which takes effect April 24, also applies to e-cigarettes, or vaporizers, and will be in force at all city-owned athletic facilities, stormwater retention basis that double as parks and bike and walking paths open to public use.
“We wanted an ordinance that will really demonstrate that we take seriously the health and safety of the community, of residents and visitors, and that whenever there are games at the athletic fields, whenever people are in recreational areas or some event, they can be sure that they aren’t breathing in second-hand smoke,” said Angelica Roldan, the city’s assistants parks and recreation director.
Roldan said the amended ordinance is based on similar regulations in place in other cities.
The parks and recreation department is looking into changing signs at selected public areas to reflect the changes made to the existing ordinance.
The new ordinance, however, does not spell out penalties for those who violate it.
And, said Roldan, the city is leaving itself the option of ultimately permitting designated smoking areas within parks and other areas where smoking is now prohibited.