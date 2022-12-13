SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The rapid growth of San Luis has prompted city officials to look ahead to the need to boost the sewage treatment capacity of the wastewater plant on the city’s west side.
The vice president of PACE Advanced Water Engineering, hired by the city as a consultant, said in a report presented recently to the city council that based on the present rate of residential and industrial growth, the treatment capacity of the west plant will need to be doubled from 1.5 million gallons daily at present by no later than 2040.
Eulogio Vera, the city’s director of public works, said the city retained the consulting firm to prepare a list of needed improvements to the plant, to present options for expansion and to provide a cost estimate for the project.
“This evaluation (by the consultant) is so that the council and we, as employees, begin to think about the expansion of the plant,” he added.
“I would think that between five and 10 years from now, it is going to be necessary to do it, if things continue as they are as far as growth goes, but we never discount the need to do it sooner,” Vera said. “And we want to be ready in case one of those larger industries (that locate in San Luis) take up the (treatment) capacity.”
Vera said industrial prospects that are looking at locating on the city’s west side would require the city to boost treatment capacity at the plant sooner than later to handle the increased wastewater output they could be expected to generate.
“All these are projections,” he said. “If the economy continues to grow, if there are more people moving to San Luis ... if that growth continues, we want to be ready. We don’t thing (growth) is going to slow, not even in the worst years has that happened.”
An expansion would be the second for the westside plant, which went online as the city’s first treatment plant in the 1980s when San Luis switched over from a septic system. Population growth in the following decade and a half prompted the city to expand its capacity for the first time in 2000.
At present, the plant operates at a maximum of 80% of its capacity. With the recent construction of a sewage pump station at Cesar Chavez Boulevard and 7th Avenue, a portion of wastewater from the west end of the city is sent for treatment to a second plant on the east side.
Given that the eastside plant is currently working at 50% of its daily 700,000-gallon treatment capacity, it can handle a still-greater volume of wastewater from the west side, Vera said.
While the expansion of the west side plant does not need to take place in the short term, Vera said the city plans to go ahead with the design of the expansion and securing financing for the project, given that project costs continue to climb.
PACE estimated the cost of increasing the plant’s capacity at a little more than $20.9 million, assuming the city follows one of the expansion options recommended by the consultant.