SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The rapid growth of San Luis has prompted city officials to look ahead to the need to boost the sewage treatment capacity of the wastewater plant on the city’s west side.

The vice president of PACE Advanced Water Engineering, hired by the city as a consultant, said in a report presented recently to the city council that based on the present rate of residential and industrial growth, the treatment capacity of the west plant will need to be doubled from 1.5 million gallons daily at present by no later than 2040.

