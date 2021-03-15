SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city will commission a study to determine if industries should pay different water and sewer rates than residential and commercial customers.
Among the questions the study will answer is whether the rates charged industries are enough to cover the cost of service they will require in the future.
The San Luis City Council recently indirected the city’s utlities office to seek a consulting firm to do the study expected to take six to nine months.
Jorge Perez, who heads the office, said the number of industrial customers is growing and that with that growth comes the need to expand infrastructure to meet their needs for service.
“The growth the city has expierenced has been in large part in residential areas, but lately the city also has seen (potential growth in the number of) manufacturing and industrial companies, for which we don’t have a rate,” he said.
Establishing a separate rate would help ensure that residential rates would not be raised to pay for needed infrastructure improvements to serve the growing demands of industries for water and sewer service.
Given current trends in the increase in industrial need for service, the city will need to expand its water treatment and wastewater plants at an estimated cost of $14 million, as well as open a new water well on its east side a a potential cost of $3 million to $4 million.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said he does not want the study to be perceived by residents as a prelude to an overall increase in rates for all customers.
“Let it be clear that the goal is not to raise the rates,” he said. “The last time that was done was for survival, but now the city is not in that situation.”
Sanchez was referring to the years when the city routinely dipped into its general fund to subsidize the cost of providing water and sewer service. Beginning in 2013, the city increased utility rates incrementally to make the services self-sustaining.
“I don’t have any problem with a study being done. We need to be realistic. The industries that are coming are taking a large quantity of water from the city.”