SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Four films from Mexico and Latin America will be screened beginning Nov. 15 in the San Luis Film Festival.
The screenings will take place each night at 6 at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St. Admission to the films is free, but those planning to attend must download electronic tickets at www.eventbrite.com.
“Los Truenos de San Juan,” a Spanish-language documentary with English subtitles, will be the first film presented in the festival, slated to be screened Nov. 15.
The 2017 film is about a traditional carnival in the community of San Juan de La Vega, in north-central Mexico, that is opposed by the Catholic church and local law enforcement owning to the large amount of explosives detonated as part of the celebration.
“Utama,” a drama about an elderly Quechua couple struggling against drought in the Bolivian high plains, will be shown Wednesday. The 2022 film, a Bolivian, Uruguayan and French production, has Spanish and Quechua narration, with English subtitles.
“Me llamaban Tigre,” a Spanish-language documentary with English subtitles, will be shown Thursday. The film profiles Reies Lopez, a civil rights leader earned the nickname “Chicano Malcolm X” for having led the 1967 armed takeover of a New Mexico court.
The festival closes Friday with the screening of “Finlandia,” a 2021 Spanish-language fantasy drama set in Mexico’s Oaxaca state amid an earthquake. The movie, a production from Spain and Mexico, has subtitles in English.