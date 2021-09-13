SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Three films will be screen in November in the 10th annual San Luis Film Festival.
The festival will take place Nov. 16 to 19, will films shown in the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St. in San Luis.
The festival kicks off with awards being handed out to winners of a short film competition held as part of the four-day event.
The first of three Spanish-language films with English subtitles will be “El Sueno de Mara’aakame,” a 2016 Mexican production about a youth from indigenous Mexico who dreams of traveling to Mexico City to perform with his band. It will screen Nov. 17
The 2016 film, directed by Federico Checcheti, was nominated for 12 Ariel Awards, which recognize the best of Mexican cinema. It won in two categories.
“Gonzalez: falsos profetas” will be show on Nov. 18. In this Ariel-nominated film from, the protagonist finds in religion a way to get out of debt.
The final film, to be screened Nov 19, is “Hijos de Monarca,” in which a Mexican biologist living in New York returns to his hometown in Mexico on aa journey that forces him to confront past traumas and reflect on his hybrid identity.
Produced in 2020, the film won honors in the Sundance and Seattle film festivals.
For more information about the festival, visit sanluisfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.