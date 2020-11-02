SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two films from this year and one from 2018 will be screened next month as the ninth annual San Luis Film Festival takes place in a drive-in theater format.
The films, all in Spanish, will be shown free of charge at the main baseball field at Joe Orduño Park over the course of a four-day festival that gets under way on Nov. 17.
“La Promesa” (“The Promise”), a 2018 film from Mexico, will be shown Nov. 18, followed on the 19th by “Epicentro” (“Epicenter”), an Austrian and French documentary from 2020. “Sin Señas Particulares” (“Identifying Features”), a Mexican and Spanish collaboration also from this year, will close the festival on the 20th.
This year’s festival – sponsored by the city of San Luis, Regional Center for Border Health and the Mexican Consulate in Yuma – represents a departure from past years, when feature films were screened indoors in the city’s Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.
Filmgoers will watch the movies from their vehicles as part of measures undertaken in the city to help contain COVID-19 through social distancing.
“With the pandemic, we decided to innovate and create a type of drive-in cinema,” said Antonio Carrillo, founder and president of the festival. “For San Luis it’s going to be a novelty. It’s going to require some distancing, following the health guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control.”
The four-day festival opens on the 17th with a presentation on Facebook of short films created by aspiring filmmakers in the area. The theme of the shorts is the impact of the pandemic on the community and on border life.
“La Promesa,” a film by Mexican director Oscar Blancarte, is based on a true story and is about how a young boy in a small Mexican town finds joy in books with the help of his teacher.
“Epicentro” is a documentary that portrays Cuba, its people and the role of cinema in political myth-making. Directed by Austrian Hubert Sauper, it was chose as the best foreign documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
“Sin Señas Particulares, by Mexican director Fernanda Valadez, follows a woman in her odyssey to find her son who disappered after crossing the U.S.-Mexican border.
While admission to all the films are free, filmgoers will be required to get tickets and reserve their places at the venue at eventbrite.com, Carrillo said.
Events get underway each night at 6 p.m., and attendance will be limited to 50 vehicles, each with no more than five people. People will be asked to bring masks and remain in their vehicles, using their brake lights to signal if they need to be directed to a restroom.
For more information about the film festival or the short film competition, visit sanluisfilmfestival.com.