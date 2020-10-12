SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city’s fire department has started the process to purchase a fifth ambulance.
The city is purching the vehicle at a cost of $204,896 from Medix Specialyt Vehicles of Indiana.
Fire Chief Angel Ramirez said the department is purchasing the ambulance as part of its preparations to open a new substation on the city’s east side to serve a rapidly growing area of the city.
The fire department has $211,280 earmarked in this year’s budget for purchase of the ambulance
Once the purchase order is made, he said, the fire department will have to wait another eight to 10 months to put it into service, since it have to be accessorized to meet the department’s specific needs and will have to be certified for operation by the state.
It will be one of four ambulance place in service by the department, with a fifth kept in reserve, Ramirez said. The new ambulance will be a Dodge like the other four, but will have a greater load capacity and improved air-conditioning system.
One of the ambulances will be housed at a fire and police department substation that the city’s is planning to build on the east side of San Luis to serve a rapidly growing residential area.