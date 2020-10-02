SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Gethsemani Food Ministry expects to pass out hundreds boxes of free food to the needy residents in the area Saturday in a drive-through distribution event.
The ministry, run by the Gethsemani Baptist Church in San Luis, has received 1,300 food boxes provided by the California-based Chefs to End Hunger foundation.
The boxes, containing eggs, vegetables, fruit and other food items, will be handed out to people as they drive through the parking lot of the church, 1010 E. Avenue B, beginning at 8 a.m.
Saturday’s event comes on top of the food ministry’s ongoing efforts to feed the area’s hungry. Each week it distributes food to nearly 300 individuals and families in the Yuma County and from neighboring San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. Donations from food banks around Arizona and financial contributions from other donations support the ministry.
“Thanks to the recommendation of a food bank in Tucson, we were approved for the Chefs to End Hunger program,” said Manuel Castro, pastor of Gethsemani Baptist Church. “(Saturday’s) food distribution will be much bigger than what we normally have.”
Castro said people who want to receive boxes should remain in their vehicles forming an eastbound line into the church parking lot. They also must wear face masks, as part of measures throughout the area to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Castro said the pandemic’s effect on the local economy has caused a sharp increase in demand for food provided by the ministry.
“We have seen the need for food grow, and because of the cris, people who never came to our ministry are coming now for food.”
Saturday’s event will be special, Castro said, since it will mark the first time the food ministry has received food distribution through Chefs to End Hunger, a foundation that brings together a number of charitable organizations in a campaign to help the hungry.