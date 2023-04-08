SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Janinne Sillas knows first hand the importance of persistence.
Having lost her bid for the Yuma County Cinderella last year, the 10-year-old San Luis, Ariz., resident won it last month. Now she’ll advance to compete in the Arizona Cinderella for the state title June 2-10 in Tucson.
The fifth-grader at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in San Luis won in the 10- to 12-year-old age group in the Yuma County Cinderella Pageant.
This marks her second year competing in the pageant.
“I like to participate in the pageant,” Janinne. “Last year, I didn’t win, but I felt good. This year I was better-prepared and it was a little easier. I am happ to have won and excited to be able to go to the state pageant.”
The pageant is intended to promote self-esteem among contestants and help them improve their public speaking skills, according to the pageant’s website. The contestants are judged in the categories of interview performance, casual and formal dress, personality and talent, and modeling ability.
Janinne said her experience, having lost in her first attempt at the county and state titles a year ago, can serve as an example to others her age to not to give up on their dreams
“Even if they lose once, they should persist toward what they want to achieve.”
Janinne is raising funds for their competition in the state pageants. For more information, call 928-366-4917 or visit the Yuma Cinderella Facebook page.