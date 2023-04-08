CINDERELLA (copy) (copy)

Janinne Sillas from San Luis, Ariz., will represent Yuma County in the Arizona Cinderella state pageant in June.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Janinne Sillas knows first hand the importance of persistence.

Having lost her bid for the Yuma County Cinderella last year, the 10-year-old San Luis, Ariz., resident won it last month. Now she’ll advance to compete in the Arizona Cinderella for the state title June 2-10 in Tucson.

