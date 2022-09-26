SAN LUIS, Ariz. – At only 8 years old, Perla Huez is devoting her efforts to helping other children as the newly crowned Miss Teen Achieve International Princess.
The San Luis, Ariz., youngster was crowned winner last month of the pageant that featured contestants from not only Arizona but California and Nevada.
“I feel very happy to have won this crown for a year,” she said. “When I heard my name called from the microphone I couldn’t believe it.”
In the pageant held in California, Perla displayed moves in karate, a martial art she has been studying, and delivered a speech on leadership on the way to winning the crown.
She advanced to the competition after winning the Miss Arizona Princess Teen Achieve title earlier in the year.
Perla was required to have a community service platform to take part in the pageant, and she chose to devote herself to making appeals to the public for donations to nonprofit organizations in and outside Yuma that help children.
Those include the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foundation; SMILE, a nonprofit that assists children and adults with handicaps; TeletonUSA Children’s Rehabilitation Center; In Need of a Friend, which serves women and children who are victims of domestic violence, and Teen Girl Power.
Perla also is lending her talents to children in San Luis Rio Colorado as a volunteer fundraiser for DIF, a social service organization that helps needy families.
Anyone wishing to help her in her fund-raising efforts can call 928-503-8004 or visit the Facebook page for Perla Huez, Miss Arizona Princess 2022 Teen Achieve.